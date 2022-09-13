Businessman suspect in case of arms found in stash house

NewsLocalBusinessman suspect in case of arms found in stash house

Four months after discovering a stash house, the Police have arrested a 50-year-old man, resident of Nicosia, as suspect in the case and have remanded him in custody for seven days.

The man was related to the arms that members of the Nicosia CID found on 19 May in an establishment in the capital following a tip.

The arms have been confiscated and scientific tests led to the 50-year-old.

According to Phileleftheros information, the businessman has been exercising his right to remain silent.

So far, there is no evidence relating the arms with a past criminal action.

By gavriella
