Business administration and law most popular subjects for Cypriot students

Business administration and law were the most popular studies among university students in Cyprus in 2021 according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to Cystat, more than a third of male students were studying law and business administration, while preference among women amounted to 26.5%.

Studies in arts and humanities followed with women preference amounting to 17.7% while preference among men amounted to 7.1%.

Social sciences, journalism and information ranked third with a percentage of 14.9% among female students and 9.6% among men.

Engineering, manufacturing and construction were more popular with male students (19.6%). The percentage for women was 6%.

Male students had a higher share in information and communication technology studies, with 8.6% with the respective share among women at 2.4%.

In the field of health and welfare, women had a percentage of 11.3% compared with 9.1% among men.

The data concern young people aged 25-34, with the majority, namely 58.2% having a tertiary education level followed by a high school education level with 31.8% and below high school level with 9.9%.