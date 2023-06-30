British tourist, 71, dies after scuba diving in Yeroskipou

A 71-year-old British tourist on Thursday joined a scuba diving group in Yeroskipou area but lost consciousness on the boat taking them back to shore.

The diving instructor on board tried to resuscitate him but the amateur diver never recovered consciousness, Paphos police also said on Friday.

The tourist had completed successfully the diving program and surfaced just like the other group members.

An ambulance promptly rushed him to Paphos General Hospital but doctors could only confirm his death.

A post mortem examination is expected to shed light on the exact cause of his death.