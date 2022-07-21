NewsLocalBritish Bases’ employee accused of corruption

British Bases’ employee accused of corruption

Britishbases
Britishbases

The British Bases Police confirmed that following an ongoing police investigation, an employee of the British Bases has been officially charged of seven felonies related to corruption in a public office, linked to local businesses within the western areas of the British Bases.

Given that the case is still under investigation, no further details can currently been disclosed.

Within the framework of the ongoing investigation, officers will visit local businesses and appeal to anyone having any information, to come in touch through the telephone Line 1443 or by visiting the local M1 police station.

By gavriella
Previous article26-year-old wanted for burglary and theft (photo)
Next articleEU asks countries to cut gas demand by 15% until spring

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros