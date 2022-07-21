British Bases’ employee accused of corruption

The British Bases Police confirmed that following an ongoing police investigation, an employee of the British Bases has been officially charged of seven felonies related to corruption in a public office, linked to local businesses within the western areas of the British Bases.

Given that the case is still under investigation, no further details can currently been disclosed.

Within the framework of the ongoing investigation, officers will visit local businesses and appeal to anyone having any information, to come in touch through the telephone Line 1443 or by visiting the local M1 police station.