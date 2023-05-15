BREAKING: Former Kition Bishop found guilty of assaulting minor (PHOTOS)

NewsLocalBREAKING: Former Kition Bishop found guilty of assaulting minor (PHOTOS)

In a historic outcome, Larnaca District Court on Monday found former Kition Bishop Chrysostomos guilty of indecent assault against a minor in an incident that took place in 1981.

Supporters of the victim who gathered at the court cheered the decision of a trial that has dragged on since May.

Chrysostomos was found guilty of assaulting a woman – who then was 16 years old – in his office inside the Kition bishopric.

The woman testified that she had visited Chrysostomos’ office five times to receive an allowance from the Church as an orphan because her father had recently passed away. She said that the fifth time she went there, the Bishop locked the door and assaulted her on his couch.

The case will resume on May 26 with a mitigation plea process.

This is the first time a high-ranking Church official is found guilty of a crime in Cyprus.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
