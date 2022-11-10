Borrowers association criticises new Hellenic Bank charges

SYPRODAT, the Bank Borrowers Protection Association, expressed fears that the number of non-performing loans will rise after Hellenic Bank announced that it will increase its charges beginning January 2023.

This price hike will add another burden for borrowers who due to the high cost of living may not be able to pay their instalments, the Association noted in an announcement, adding that the government has not so far taken the appropriate measures to assist citizens.

Furthermore, SYPRODAT urged borrowers to immediately request a reconstruction of their loan in case they are facing difficulties to pay their loans, adding that foreclosures must be avoided for the time being.