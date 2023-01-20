NewsLocalBets are on for February's presidential elections with favourite remaining the same

Bets are on for February’s presidential elections with favourite remaining the same

Bets
Bets

February 2023 presidential elections candidate Nikos Christodoulides remains the bookies’ favourite with two big ones in Cyprus currently listing €1.16 and €1.25 winning odds. In mid-October they had him at €1.45.

Next favourite is ruling Disy’s Averof Neophytou – even though polls predict he will come third after main opposition Akel-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis – with €3.25 and €4.00 winning odds. Mavroyiannis’ odds are listed at €7.00 and €13.00.

Bets on the presidential elections will be officially closed from January 28 onwards.

As for the percentage with which candidates will end up in the first round of the elections – that is, on Sunday, February 5 – the ones given by the betting companies are particularly high for the first three candidates.

Compared, that is, with the percentages given by the latest opinion polls which have been made public.

Specifically, latest polls made public have Christodoulides getting 32.7% followed by Mavroyiannis with 21.6% and Neophytou’s 20.7%.

As far as betting goes, however, if Christodoulides gets over 29.95% of the votes the return is €2.00, if Neophytou gets over 20.5% the return is €1.45 and if Mavroyiannis exceeds 20% the return is €1.80.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cyprus President says he won’t intervene in CoLA dispute
Next article
COVID-19: Ten deaths, 2,667 cases recorded this week

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros