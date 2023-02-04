‘Barbara’ brings storms, snowfalls and strong winds through the weekend

Cyprus is in the grip of storm Barbara, the system pushing through from Greece and expected to affect the island at least over the next four days into early next week, bringing showers, storms and snowfalls, with the Met Office warning of the phenomenon’s intensity at intervals tomorrow and Monday.

The wintry setting is predicted to be at its strongest on election day (February 5th), as thousands will come out to vote in the first round of Presidential Elections and Monday, with the low pressure system persisting at least until Tuesday.

Today, overcast skies will bring showers and isolated storms mainly in western and northern areas initially and later in the day across the whole island. Snowfalls or sleet are expected over the mountains.

Winds will start out light northwesterly to northeasterly force three, locally turning moderate three to four and gradually light westerly to northwesterly force three, force four in the west and strong four to five in the afternoon.

Seas will be slight to moderate.

Temperatures will rise to 16 degrees Celsius inland, the southern and eastern coastal regions, 18 in the rest of the coastal areas and five on the mountains.

Isolated showers and storms this evening, with light snowfalls expected to continue on Troodos. Winds will be light to moderate force three to four, later turning strong force five and in the early hours tomorrow, strong force six to gale force seven, over rough seas.

Temperatures will drop to six degrees Celsius inland, nine in coastal regions and -1 on the highest reaches of the Troodos mountains.

Stormy weather is expected to continue through the weekend with the Met Office warning of intense weather phenomena across certain areas tomorrow and Monday, as snowfalls continue.

The depth on snow on Mount Olympus was half a metre this morning with 30 centimetres in Troodos square.