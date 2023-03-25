Bank of Cyprus detects and rejects attempted unauthorized transactions

The Bank of Cyprus on Saturday said that it detected – and subsequently rejected – numerous attempts to carry out unauthorized transactions over the recent past days.

The Bank’s statement also said that the attempted unauthorized transactions were through cards of various banks or using online merchants.

At the same time, the island’s largest lender also assured that there is no cause for concern as transactions are thoroughly checked and additional security measures have been put in place.

In addition, the Bank of Cyprus said its Card Service, in consultation with the payment processing company JCC, is taking all necessary measures to inform the affected customers about the above issue.