Awareness seminar in Peyia on endangered Mediterranean monk seal

The Mediterranean monk seal – Monachus monachus – is currently the most endangered marine mammal species in the Mediterranean and the rarest seal species in the world.

That is why a seminar organised by Peyia Municipality, Paphos district, aims to raise awareness on this – especially amongst fishermen whose contribution to safety measures is a must.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that the seminar titled “Mediterranean monk seal – An emblematic species of the Mediterranean. Past, Present and Future” will take place on Wednesday.

Organisers are the Municipality in cooperation with the Agriculture and Environment Ministry and Mom non-governmental organization focusing on the protection and study of the Mediterranean monk seal.

The venue is Cap St Georges and Resort in Peyia and key speaker is Greek expert Panos Dendrinos who is the head of Mom and has over 40 years of experience in the study and protection of the Mediterranean monk seal.