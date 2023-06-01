NewsLocalAustrian diver found dead off Protaras

Austrian diver found dead off Protaras

Pnigmos 1024x684
Pnigmos 1024x684

A 60-year-old man from Austria was found dead in the sea off Protaras on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Famagusta District Police received a report about a dead diver near the Golden Coast area around 1:20 pm.

Under conditions which are being investigated, Alex Schoeller, a permanent resident of Paralimni, was found floating unconscious around 1.4 nautical miles off Golden Coast while diving with a friend.

Members of the Coast Guard rushed to the location to bring Schoeller back to shore. An ambulance then transferred him to Famagusta General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

First information says that he had dived at a depth of 100 metres in search of a shipwreck.

Police say there are no indications pointing to foul play.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of Schoeller’s death.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Greens to protest “abysmal conditions” at Ayioi Trimithias dog shelter

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros