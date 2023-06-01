Austrian diver found dead off Protaras

A 60-year-old man from Austria was found dead in the sea off Protaras on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Famagusta District Police received a report about a dead diver near the Golden Coast area around 1:20 pm.

Under conditions which are being investigated, Alex Schoeller, a permanent resident of Paralimni, was found floating unconscious around 1.4 nautical miles off Golden Coast while diving with a friend.

Members of the Coast Guard rushed to the location to bring Schoeller back to shore. An ambulance then transferred him to Famagusta General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

First information says that he had dived at a depth of 100 metres in search of a shipwreck.

Police say there are no indications pointing to foul play.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of Schoeller’s death.