Austrian Chancellor in Cyprus on Wednesday, visit focuses on refugee surge in Europe fears

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer arrives in Cyprus on Wednesday afternoon for a visit focusing mainly on ways to prevent a renewed refugee surge at Europe’s borders following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A former interior minister and hardliner on immigration, Nehammer has said the war was also being exploited by traffickers trying to operate illegal routes while the focus of world leaders is elsewhere.

He has described stopping visiting points Cyprus and Lebanon as two countries with an even greater refugee burden than Austria.

The agenda of his talks with President Nicos Anastasiades includes Cyprus-Austria cooperation at the bilateral level, coordination within the EU, the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis.

As well as the energy perspective of Eastern Mediterranean as well as regional developments in the region and that of the Western Balkans.