Audit Office investigates alleged embezzlement at Agios Tychonas Community Council

Members of the Audit Office yesterday checked the offices of the Agios Tychonas Community Council following accusations about embezzlement of a large sum of money and cover-up by the members of the Council.

According to Phileleftheros, the investigation concerns the alleged embezzlement of 60,000 euros by a member of the Council.

It seems that two employees of the Council gave the amount to a member of the Council to deposit in a bank but instead the suspect embezzled the money.

Audit Office spokesman Marios Petrides said that an investigation is in progress.