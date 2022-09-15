NewsLocalAudit Office investigates alleged embezzlement at Agios Tychonas Community Council

Audit Office investigates alleged embezzlement at Agios Tychonas Community Council

Agios Tychonas
Agios Tychonas

Members of the Audit Office yesterday checked the offices of the Agios Tychonas Community Council following accusations about embezzlement of a large sum of money and cover-up by the members of the Council.

According to Phileleftheros, the investigation concerns the alleged embezzlement of 60,000 euros by a member of the Council.

It seems that two employees of the Council gave the amount to a member of the Council to deposit in a bank but instead the suspect embezzled the money.

Audit Office spokesman Marios Petrides said that an investigation is in progress.

By gavriella
Previous articleGas giant Norway pledges to work with EU to reduce price pain
Next articleLack of classrooms, personnel in schools, teachers say

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros