Attention: New scam stealing passwords

NewsLocalAttention: New scam stealing passwords

The Cyber Crime Unit keeps receiving complaints about suspicious messages aiming to steal passwords providing access to social media accounts and particularly to Instangram.

Various users receive a message from allegedly someone they know urging them to invest in some kind of cryptocurrency (for example, Bitcoins). These messages are malicious aiming to gain access to the account of the recipient.

The public is urged to be particularly careful when receiving this kind of messages and not to reveal passwords to anyone. In case a user has proceeded with any actions dictated by the message, it is recommended that passwords change immediately.

By gavriella
