NewsLocalAttempted murder against Syrian man in Paphos, victim in critical condition

Attempted murder against Syrian man in Paphos, victim in critical condition

Murder
Murder

Police in Paphos are carrying out investigations into a case of attempted murder early on Tuesday against a 36-year-old Syrian man who is a permanent resident of Cyprus.

The critically injured man was first transferred by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital and later to that of Nicosia due to the seriousness of his condition.

He seems to have been attacked with robes and knives and suffered serious head injuries. The attack is believed to be by co-patriots, a police source also said.

The scene and the victim’s apartment are under police guard while investigations continue.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNew UK peacekeepers unit assumes responsibilities in Episkopi (photos)
Next articleJapan holds state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros