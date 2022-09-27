Attempted murder against Syrian man in Paphos, victim in critical condition

Police in Paphos are carrying out investigations into a case of attempted murder early on Tuesday against a 36-year-old Syrian man who is a permanent resident of Cyprus.

The critically injured man was first transferred by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital and later to that of Nicosia due to the seriousness of his condition.

He seems to have been attacked with robes and knives and suffered serious head injuries. The attack is believed to be by co-patriots, a police source also said.

The scene and the victim’s apartment are under police guard while investigations continue.