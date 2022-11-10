NewsLocalArchbishop’s body lies in state (photos)

Archbishop’s body lies in state (photos)

Archbishop's Body
Archbishop's Body

The body of Archbishop Chrysostomos II will lie in state at the Apostolos Varnavas Cathedral at the Archbishopric until Saturday morning before his funeral, which will occur at noon.

As announced, the funeral service will be conducted by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew who will visit Cyprus for the first time.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will also be among the dignitaries as well as President Nicos Anastasiades who will deliver the funeral speech.

According to his wishes, the Archbishop’s body will be buried in a tomb under the Apostolos Varnavas Cathedral.

A book of condolences is open.

By gavriella
Previous article
Larnaca hit-and-run suspects refuse to cooperate with police
Next article
Department of Meteorology to participate in COP27, in Sharm el Sheikh

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros