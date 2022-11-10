Archbishop’s body lies in state (photos)

The body of Archbishop Chrysostomos II will lie in state at the Apostolos Varnavas Cathedral at the Archbishopric until Saturday morning before his funeral, which will occur at noon.

As announced, the funeral service will be conducted by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew who will visit Cyprus for the first time.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will also be among the dignitaries as well as President Nicos Anastasiades who will deliver the funeral speech.

According to his wishes, the Archbishop’s body will be buried in a tomb under the Apostolos Varnavas Cathedral.

A book of condolences is open.