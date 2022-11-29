Archbishopric elections set for December 18, Russian Orthodox Christians excluded

Archbishopric elections will be held as planned on December 18 but without foreign Orthodox Christians living in Cyprus allowed to cast a vote, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

This is a decision taken after a snap Holy Synod meeting on Monday and basically means that the island’s big Russian community will be excluded from the elections.

The decision of the Holy Synod was taken by majority in the absence of Bishop Tamasos Isaias, who is currently visiting the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the invitation of Patriarch Bartholomew.

He did not assign a representative at Monday’s meeting. Unlike Bishop of Limassol Athanasios who was absent because he is positive to coronavirus but authorized Bishop Amathountos to vote in favour or against the amendment.

Only Bishop of Kyrenia Chrysostomos voted against.

Bishop Giorgios of Paphos who is the caretaker of the Church said those Orthodox Christians who are registered to vote will do so.

And that Cypriots that have yet to register can apply because the timeframes allow for Cypriots to register.

For foreigners, however, their documents would have to be examined and that there is no time.