NewsLocalArchbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain visits CyBC

Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain visits CyBC

Archbishop
Archbishop

Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain on Thursday visited state broadcaster CyBC and met with members of the administration and the management of the Corporation.

During the meeting, officials reiterated their support for the important work of the Archbishopric and the activities of Cypriots in Great Britain.

During a ceremony, Michael Michael, president of the CyBC Administrative Council, offered the Archbishop the last photo a CyBC employee took in Kyrenia just before the Turkish invasion.

The Archbishop also gave an exclusive interview to CyBC for the programme “Cypriots of the World,” sending his message to Greeks and Cypriots abroad.

By gavriella
Previous articleQueen Elizabeth died of ‘old age’, death certificate shows (photo)
Next articleEU heads for deal on energy windfall levies, edges towards gas price caps

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros