Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain visits CyBC

Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain on Thursday visited state broadcaster CyBC and met with members of the administration and the management of the Corporation.

During the meeting, officials reiterated their support for the important work of the Archbishopric and the activities of Cypriots in Great Britain.

During a ceremony, Michael Michael, president of the CyBC Administrative Council, offered the Archbishop the last photo a CyBC employee took in Kyrenia just before the Turkish invasion.

The Archbishop also gave an exclusive interview to CyBC for the programme “Cypriots of the World,” sending his message to Greeks and Cypriots abroad.