Archbishop in Israel for scheduled medical examinations

The Archbishop’s health remains strong and there is no negative development, Bishop of Karpasia Christoforos said, when asked to comment on press reports regarding the health of Archbishop Chrysostomos B.

He added that the Archbishop went to Israel in order to undergo a series of specialized medical examinations, due to the well-known problems he faces with his health.

In reply to a relevant question, he said he had communicated with the Archbishop who is well and asked him to convey to journalists, who are worried, the message that he is well.