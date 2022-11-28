NewsLocalAnother dog, not the one police captured, might be Nicosia girl's attacker 

Another dog, not the one police captured, might be Nicosia girl’s attacker 

Pittbull
Pittbull

Police on Monday announced they are looking for another Pitbull dog in connection with a vicious attack on a 10-year-old girl in Ayios Dhometios, Nicosia, on Saturday.

The microchipped one they have captured and keep under their care until its owner returns from overseas, that is on Tuesday, might not be the attacker, they have clarified.

The girl was beaten in the arm and her small dog was fatally wounded during Saturday’s attack while a 55-year-old neighbor who tried to help also got slightly injured.

Police announced on Sunday the stray dog in question was located and that since it was microchipped the owner was also tracked down.

However, testimony by the girl’s mother and the neighbor indicates that the dog police have under their care might not be the attacker.

The wanted dog is brown in colour but with a white neck and anyone who can assist the police is asked to come forward.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Kalopedis Quartet at Sarah’s Jazz Club on December 2
Next article
SCORDIS, PAPAPETROU & CO – 100 Years of history in the provision of legal services

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros