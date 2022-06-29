Admissions of children with Covid-19 at Makario Hospital increase

NewsLocalAdmissions of children with Covid-19 at Makario Hospital increase

Recently, there has been an increase of admissions of children with Covid-19 at Makarion Hospital and according to Avraam Elias, director of the children’s clinic at Makarion, this is due to the fact that all restrictive measures have been lifted and also due to the BA5 mutation of Omicron.

Doctor Elias noted that recently, there are six to seven children infected by Covid-19 that are being treated at Makarion Hospital, when the average used to be two to three. He even added that most of them were infants.

He pointed out that the children have high fever, higher than in previous mutations, that lasts for three to four days. Additionally, the children have no appetite, have gastroenterological problems and several need to be hospitalized for supportive treatment.

