50 complaints about speeding in the last four days in Paphos

Fifty drivers have been charged with speeding in the last four days in Paphos out of a total of 230 traffic violations, the Police reported.

According to Michael Nicolaou, Paphos CID Chief, and police spokesman, within the framework of a coordinated operation, 230 charges were made, 18 of which had to do with driving under the influence of alcohol, two for driving under the influence of drugs, and 50 for speeding. The rest had to do with minor traffic violations.

The Police’s coordinated operations will continue.