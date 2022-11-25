4,214 new COVID-19 infections this week, eight deaths; positivity at 5.7%

NewsLocal4,214 new COVID-19 infections this week, eight deaths; positivity at 5.7%

The Health Ministry on Friday said eight COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Cyprus, in the past week (November 18 – 24), while new infections totalled 4,214 out of 73,973 tests.

The positivity rate stood at 5.7%, the Ministry said.

The deaths concern four men and four women, all over 70.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 1,226, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounting to 614,237.

Furthermore, the number of patients currently treated in hospitals for COVID-19 stands at 74, of whom seven are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, one patient who has ceased to be infectious continues to be intubated due to COVID in an Intensive Care Unit.

