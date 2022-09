Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with drug possession.

Last June, policemen found a large quantity of methamphetamine, more than two kilos, buried in the ground, in an open area of a village in Limassol.

Following investigations, the anti-drug squad (YKAN) found evidence linking the suspect to the drugs, police said.

The man was arrested following the issuing of an arrest warrant.

Members of the Limassol YKAN Branch continue the investigations.