The Police have arrested a 26-year-old man to facilitate investigations regarding cases of breaking into buildings and thefts.

Against the young man, arrest court warrants were pending for seven cases of theft from buildings. While interrogated the 26-year-old admitted another five cases of robberies (total 12) committed during July 2022 in the district of Nicosia.

The man is expected to be taken to court today.

Investigations continue.