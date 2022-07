The Police released the photo and details of a 22-year-old woman who has been missing from her place of residence in Nicosia. The woman is Priya from India, resident of Strovolos who has been missing since 19/7/2022.

Priya is around 1.60, with black hair up to her shoulders and black eyes. She has six fingers on her right hand and a tattoo reading “RAMAN.”

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the Citizen Line at 1460, or the nearest Police Station.