22 flights will be affected by Thursday’s general strike – Hermes Airports

A total of 22 flights in the Larnaca and Paphos airports, will be affected by Thursday’s general strike, Hermes Airports said on Wednesday.

The airports’ managing company explained that nine arriving and seven departing flights at Larnaca airport, as well as three arriving and three departing flights at Paphos airport are affected by tomorrow’s industrial action which is scheduled to take place between 12 pm and 3 pm.

“Most flights have been rescheduled to arrive earlier or depart as soon as the strike concludes,” Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager of Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication of Hermes Airports said.

She added that around 4,000 passengers are affected, but noted that no flights have been cancelled.

The airlines have already informed passengers of the affected flights about the adjusted schedule. Also, the public can visit hermesairports.com to see the updated flight times, Kouroupi explained.

Flights scheduled to either depart or arrive close to the beginning or the end of the strike are likely to experience some delay, however, the company “is doing everything necessary to manage the situation,” Kouroupi noted.

Hermes has received assurances from air traffic controllers that all aircraft approaching Cyprus during the strike will be able to land, Kouroupi said. “Ground handling companies, although they will participate in the strike, will not leave people inside airplanes in case they arrive during the strike,” she added.

Also, passengers travelling soon after the strike (after 3 pm) and have checked in online, will be able to go through security check and passport control, as one lane will be still operating during the work stoppage. After the end of the strike, Kouroupi said, there will be extra staff at the airports so that the flight schedule can resume as soon as possible.

Concluding, Kouroupi urged all passengers whose flights are scheduled to arrive or depart during the work stoppage to contact the airlines or visit their websites in case they have not been informed about changes to their flights.

