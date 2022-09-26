NewsLocal21-year-old found carrying 3kg of cocaine in Larnaca airport

21-year-old found carrying 3kg of cocaine in Larnaca airport

Larnaca District Court on Monday remanded a 21-year-old in custody for eight days in connection with importing 3 kilos of cocaine.

According to drug law enforcement unit (Ykan) spokesman Stelios Serghides, police arrested the suspect in Larnaca airport on Sunday, after receiving information that he was transferring drugs to Cyprus.

The suspect was spotted at Larnaca airport’s baggage drop space acting nervously, police said. Airport employees proceeded to check his bags and found 3.092 kilos of cocaine stored in the pockets of jean pants.

The 21-year-old arrived from Brazil through Qatar. He was going to travel to Athens tomorrow.

He told police that he was waiting for instructions on whether to transfer some of the drugs to Athens.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
