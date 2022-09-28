NewsLocal2,000 patients of the Pachna Medical Center face huge problems

2,000 patients of the Pachna Medical Center face huge problems

Andreas Savva, president of the Community Council of Pachna, criticized the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) for the situation prevailing at the Multifunctional Regional Health Center of Pachna.

As he said, patients from 15 communities of the District of Limassol cannot purchase their medicines from the pharmacy of the Health Center since there are no stamps available.

The problem emerged six weeks ago and despite his efforts, he noted, there has been no response from OKYPY.

Hence, if patients want to be served, they have to purchase stamps from the medical centre of Linopetra or the old Limassol Hospital.

Andreas Savva explained that there are 2,000 patients registered to the two doctors manning the Pachna Center, who are facing this problem and, as he noted, are protesting.

Among others, he also said that since 2012, blood tests of the Pachna patients are being transferred by an employee of the community, something that is illegal.

Finally, he said that both the Health Minister and the Ministry’s secretary general are aware of the problems but despite promises, nothing has so far been done.

