17.5 kilos of drugs found in container

Following a coordinated operation of the Greek Police, the Cyprus Police, the British Bases Police and the Customs Department, a quantity of cocaine (around 17 kilos and 690 gr) was found and confiscated early this morning, while two people have been arrested.

A relevant information was given on 19 July by the Greek Police to the Cyprus Police about drugs hidden in a container with fruits. On 26 July the said container arrived in Cyprus and was transferred to a storage place for the import of fruit and vegetable in an area of the British Bases. The container was constantly monitored and early this morning two men were seen going into the container and removing the packages with the drugs.

The two men, aged 40and 46 were arrested and investigations continue.