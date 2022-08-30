140 volunteers to support refugees at Pournara

NewsLocal140 volunteers to support refugees at Pournara

Some 140 volunteers from various European countries came to Cyprus in August within the framework of an initiative of the Roman Catholic Community of Saint Egidio, to support the refugees at Pournara Reception Center.

According to an announcement this mission is taking place in cooperation with the public services of Cyprus and with the support of the Catholic Church on the island.

The volunteers have set up the Tent of Friendship where the restaurant of Saint Egidio has been established. Every day 600 refugees are welcomed there. Furthermore the Community has also operated a program teaching English and Italian for unaccompanied minors. The volunteers also distribute food to refugees not living at Pournara anymore.

By gavriella
