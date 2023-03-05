NewsWorldWoman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine

Woman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian Women Faced Pressure To Make Newborns Russian Citizens During Occupation
Ukrainian Women Faced Pressure To Make Newborns Russian Citizens During Occupation

KYIV, March 5 (Reuters) – A woman and two children were killed in Russian mortar shelling of a village in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office said on Sunday.

“Mortar shelling of Poniativka village in Kherson region. A private house was hit,” Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians,” he said, providing no additional details of the attack.

Kherson was occupied by Russian troops from the early days of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine until its recapture by Kyiv’s forces in November.

Since its liberation, the city has regularly been shelled from Russian positions across the Dnipro river.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Foreign men try to rob woman in the center of Nicosia
Next article
Thousands protest in Athens after Greece’s deadly train crash

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros