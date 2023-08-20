Wildfire in Alexandroupolis, Greece burned cars and houses

The wildfire that broke out in Melia Alexandroupolis on Saturday is raging uncontrolled. The Fire Brigade said that there is information for burned houses in the vilages Aetohori and Pefka where the firefront passed earlier on Saturday.

The main front of the fire is now very close to the villages Agnantia and Anthia and is moving north of the airport of Alexandroupolis.

A message was sent via emergency no 112 to the citizens of Alexandroupolis at about 19:00 on Saturday to stay inside with closed windows due to the suffocating atmosphere from the smoke of the wildfire that is raging in the area. In parallel, it urged the citizens to visit a specific website on the internet for self-protection instructions.

Τhe wildfire that broke out early on Saturday in a forest in the area Melia Alexandroupolis has spread rapidly due to the strong winds blowing in the area. The blaze crossed Egnatia Odos, where traffic was interrupted earlier on Saturday, and is moving northwest.

Eight villages have been evacuated, the last one was Anthia a few minutes before 18:00. The residents have been informed to evacuate by the emergency number 112.

The firefighting forces are giving a huge battle with the fire front between the settlements Pefka and Aetohori where have gathered earth moving machine from the army and of the region to make fire zones. A total of 31 fire engines with a 135 -member crew, eight of them had arrived from the region of Attica, nine teams of firefighters on foot, 14 firefighting aircraft in rotation and 4 water dropping helicopters, one of the is hold a coordinator role along with volunteers and water trucks from the local authorities are battling the blaze.

As it was known from the Fire Brigade there is a huge effort underway to contain the fire at farming land as the forecast said that the winds will not subside.

The villages that have been evacuated via 112 messages are: Nipsa, Aetohori, Pefka, Loutros, Agnantia, Aristino, Doriko and Anthia.

