What is Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s next move?

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United on Tuesday after a controversial interview in which he said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. With the January transfer window close, what is his next move?

WHAT HAS RONALDO SAID?

Former Real Madrid and Juventus forward Ronaldo said ex-United

manager Alex Ferguson persuaded him to rejoin the club for a second

spell at Old Trafford, where he won eight major trophies from 2003-

09.

Ronaldo added in the interview with TalkTV that he was close to joining

United’s local rivals Manchester City before Ferguson intervened.

He also confirmed reports that he had rejected a massive offer to join a

Saudi Arabian side, among others, during the close season to remain

at United.

The 37-year-old is unlikely to retire yet, having stated that Qatar would

probably be his last World Cup and that he plans to stop playing at 40.

Below are the odds and most popular bets for Ronaldo’s next

destination, according to Oddschecker.

CHELSEA (5/2)

Ronaldo had been linked in British media with a switch to Chelsea at

the end of last season, with the London club in need of firepower up

front. Reports in England said Chelsea could renew their interest.

SPORTING LISBON (7/2)

Ronaldo joined United from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon for 12

million pounds ($14.41 million) in 2003 — breaking the then British

transfer record for a teenager — after catching the eye of Ferguson and

the club’s players in a friendly.

His mother, Dolores Aveiro, has previously said she wants to eventually

see him back at the Lisbon club.

ANY MLS CLUB (15/2)

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham — a former United player — said

in an interview in 2020 that Messi and Ronaldo were both potential

targets for the club, underscoring his team’s global ambition.

Several top players have finished their careers in the United States

recently and Ronaldo has not closed the door on a switch to the MLS.

PARIS ST GERMAIN (20/1)

Ronaldo could form an attacking line-up that would be the envy of

every club if he decides to head to France with PSG, who boast the

likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks.

