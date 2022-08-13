NewsWorldUkrainian grain soon on the way to hunger ravaged Ethiopia

Ukrainian grain soon on the way to hunger ravaged Ethiopia

Africa Grain Ukraine
Africa Grain Ukraine

 

The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said.

“The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

Once loaded, the MV Brave Commander will carry a shipment of Ukrainian grain organised by the World Food Programme to Ethiopia via a grain corridor through the Black Sea brokered by the U.N. and Turkey in late July.

REUTERS

By Constantinos Tsintas
