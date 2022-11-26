Stavros Niarchos Center transformed into the most magical Christmas destination of Athens

For the fifth consecutive year, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is once again transformed into the city’s most magical Christmas destination On Wednesday, December 1, at 19:00.

Four impressive light installations created by prominent foreign and Greek artists are to be presented at Stavros Niarchos Park, rolling out the magic of the SNFCC Christmas world.

This year’s light installations, originating from magical, festive places in all four corners of the world, as well as from previous editions of SNFCC’s Christmas World, are waiting for its visitors on December 1.

The ice rink on the Canal, the lighting installations, the decorated fir trees in the Agora and the illuminated trees along the Canal, the Dancing Fountains, the great celebration of December 1 and the always spectacular New Year’s Eve are just a few of the experiences that have now become a tradition for thousands of visitors, elevating the SNFCC to one of the favourite Christmas destinations.

