Spotify Wrapped: The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights crowned 2022’s top-grossing song

The highly-anticipated release of Spotify Wrapped 2022 last week has taken over social media by storm, with millions of users unabashedly revealing snapshots of their listening habits.

Along with a staggering 1,525% spike* in searches for “Spotify Wrapped” over the past week, the experts at OnlineCasinos.co.uk were intrigued to unveil how much the top-streaming artists of 2022 could have earned in royalties. To do this, the total play count of Spotify’s top 50 tracks globally was inserted into a royalties calculator, Music Gateway, to uncover each track’s estimated earnings.

Spotify Wrapped 2022: The highest-earning song goes to…

For the complete data of all 50 songs analysed, please click here.

OnlineCasinos.co.uk can reveal that The Weeknd’s 2019 hit single Blinding Lights continues to reign supreme as Spotify’s top-grossing song of 2022. Inspiring a TikTok dance craze during lockdown, the 80s-tinged track is the fastest in Spotify history to reach three billion streams, potentially earning the Canadian artist a whopping €13,050,652 from royalties.

Cashing in around three million fewer, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s Stay comes in second with an estimated royalty earning of €8,937,448. Clocking over 2.24 billion plays to date, the Australian rapper’s first chart-topper has been listened to for over 10,000 years collectively on Spotify!

Capturing the third spot is Glass Animal’s Heat Waves which became an earworm thanks to a slowed-down version of the song that went viral on TikTok – potentially generating €8,511,60 in royalty earnings off of a staggering 2.13 billion streams.

Taking fourth place with an estimated haul of €8,050,449 is Harry Styles’ 2019 single Watermelon Sugar. The singer’s biggest hit As It Was – released only this year – sits at the seventh spot (€6,386,501) amassing an impressive 1.6 billion plays so far.

Spotify Wrapped 2022: The highest-earning album goes to…

Rank Album Artist Combined total number of plays Total Estimated Royalty Earnings (€) 1 Un Verano Sin Ti Bad Bunny 10,224,755,147 €40,731,329.13 2 Sour Olivia Rodrigo 8,489,425,507 €33,818,470.89 3 Planet Her Doja Cat 6,059,396,620 €24,138,209.12 4 Harry’s House Harry Styles 3,836,048,700 €15,281,281.55 5 = Ed Sheeran 3,245,194,357 €12,927,554.50

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti takes the coveted top spot as most streamed album, as well as highest-earning. A combined total play count of 10.2 billion adds an eye-popping €40,731,329 to the Puerto Rican star’s potential wealth.

Dubbed breakup album of the decade, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour comes second, earning the star an estimated €33,818,470 from royalties. Rounding off the top three is Doja Cat’s Planet Her, bagging the American rapper a mind-blowing €24,138,209 in royalty earnings.