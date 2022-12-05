Spotify Wrapped: The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights crowned 2022’s top-grossing song

The highly-anticipated release of Spotify Wrapped 2022 last week has taken over social media by storm, with millions of users unabashedly revealing snapshots of their listening habits.
Along with a staggering 1,525% spike* in searches for “Spotify Wrapped” over the past week, the experts at OnlineCasinos.co.uk were intrigued to unveil how much the top-streaming artists of 2022 could have earned in royalties. To do this, the total play count of Spotify’s top 50 tracks globally was inserted into a royalties calculator, Music Gateway, to uncover each track’s estimated earnings.
Spotify Wrapped 2022: The highest-earning song goes to…
|Rank
|Track
|Artist
|Total number of plays
|Approximate global listening time (in years)
|Total Estimated Royalty Earnings (€)
|1
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|3,276,095,650
|20,741
|€13,050,652.88
|2
|Stay (with Justin Bieber)
|The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
|2,243,561,004
|10,066
|€8,937,448.41
|3
|Heat Waves
|Glass Animals
|2,136,660,694
|16,168
|€8,511,600.40
|4
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|2,020,898,252
|11,142
|€8,050,449.20
|5
|Sweater Weather
|The Neighbourhood
|1,840,275,005
|13,995
|€7,330,918.53
|6
|good 4 u
|Olivia Rodrigo
|1,675,419,357
|9,460
|€6,674,199.65
|7
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|1,603,198,750
|8,473
|€6,386,501.68
|8
|INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)
|Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
|1,587,895,264
|10,657
|€6,325,538.72
|9
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|1,338,222,969
|9,795
|€5,330,944.30
|10
|Cold Heart – PNAU Remix
|Elton John, Dua Lipa, Pnau
|1,257,611,378
|8,081
|€5,009,820.01
For the complete data of all 50 songs analysed, please click here.
OnlineCasinos.co.uk can reveal that The Weeknd’s 2019 hit single Blinding Lights continues to reign supreme as Spotify’s top-grossing song of 2022. Inspiring a TikTok dance craze during lockdown, the 80s-tinged track is the fastest in Spotify history to reach three billion streams, potentially earning the Canadian artist a whopping €13,050,652 from royalties.
Cashing in around three million fewer, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s Stay comes in second with an estimated royalty earning of €8,937,448. Clocking over 2.24 billion plays to date, the Australian rapper’s first chart-topper has been listened to for over 10,000 years collectively on Spotify!
Capturing the third spot is Glass Animal’s Heat Waves which became an earworm thanks to a slowed-down version of the song that went viral on TikTok – potentially generating €8,511,60 in royalty earnings off of a staggering 2.13 billion streams.
Taking fourth place with an estimated haul of €8,050,449 is Harry Styles’ 2019 single Watermelon Sugar. The singer’s biggest hit As It Was – released only this year – sits at the seventh spot (€6,386,501) amassing an impressive 1.6 billion plays so far.
Spotify Wrapped 2022: The highest-earning album goes to…
|Rank
|Album
|Artist
|Combined total number of plays
|Total Estimated Royalty Earnings (€)
|1
|Un Verano Sin Ti
|Bad Bunny
|10,224,755,147
|€40,731,329.13
|2
|Sour
|Olivia Rodrigo
|8,489,425,507
|€33,818,470.89
|3
|Planet Her
|Doja Cat
|6,059,396,620
|€24,138,209.12
|4
|Harry’s House
|Harry Styles
|3,836,048,700
|€15,281,281.55
|5
|=
|Ed Sheeran
|3,245,194,357
|€12,927,554.50
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti takes the coveted top spot as most streamed album, as well as highest-earning. A combined total play count of 10.2 billion adds an eye-popping €40,731,329 to the Puerto Rican star’s potential wealth.
Dubbed breakup album of the decade, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour comes second, earning the star an estimated €33,818,470 from royalties. Rounding off the top three is Doja Cat’s Planet Her, bagging the American rapper a mind-blowing €24,138,209 in royalty earnings.