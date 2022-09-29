NewsWorldQueen Elizabeth died of 'old age', death certificate shows (photo)

Queen Elizabeth died of ‘old age’, death certificate shows (photo)

Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For Covid Palace
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For Covid Palace

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died of old age, according to her death certificate, which was published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on Sept. 8.

The certificate records her time of death as 3.10 p.m.

Buckingham Palace had released a statement just after 12.30 p.m. that day to say doctors were concerned about the queen’s health and that she would remain under medical supervision. Her death was officially announced at 6.30pm.

She had carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as prime minister, just two days earlier.

The queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

The certificate shows her death was registered by her daughter, Princess Anne, on Sept. 16.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous articleCommission proposes to provide additional €29 million to Cyprus
Next articleArchbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain visits CyBC

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros