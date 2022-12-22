‘Qatargate’: Eva Kaili’s lawyers seek release in EU Parliament corruption scandal

Lawyers for the disgraced former Greek European Parliament vice president Eve Kaili on Thursday asked that she be released with a tracking device, according to French paper Le Monde.

Kaili is suspected of being at the center of one of the European Union’s biggest corruption scandals.

Belgian prosecutors accuse Eva Kaili of corruption, membership in a criminal organization and money laundering.

She has been held in custody since December 9. Her partner, Francesco Giorgi, an adviser at the European Parliament, is also in jail on the same charges.

The two are suspected of working together with Mr. Giorgi’s one-time boss, Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former EU lawmaker. According to arrest warrants, Mr. Panzeri “is suspected of intervening politically with members working at the European Parliament for the benefit of Qatar and Morocco, against payment.”

“We’ve asked that (…) Kaili be put under a system of electronic surveillance, with a bracelet,” her Belgian lawyer, André Risopoulos, told reporters outside the Brussels courthouse where judges were considering whether to release her. Ms. Kaili’s legal team said they expect a decision later Thursday.

Mr. Risopolous said that Ms. Kaili, a Greek former TV news presenter, “is playing an active role in the investigation.

She rejects all corruption allegations against her.” He and Ms. Kaili’s family lawyer from Greece, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, declined to comment further about the hearing.

Ms. Kaili, 44, was removed from her post at the European Parliament last week after charges were laid against her.

The EU assembly has halted work on files involving Qatar as it investigates what impact the cash-and-gifts-for-influence bribery scandal might have had. Qatar vehemently denies involvement.