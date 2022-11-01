NewsWorldPutin says Turkish gas hub can easily be set up

Putin says Turkish gas hub can easily be set up

File Photo: Pipes For The Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline In The Baltic Sea, Which Are Not Used, Are Seen In The Harbour Of Mukran
File Photo: Pipes For The Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline In The Baltic Sea, Which Are Not Used, Are Seen In The Harbour Of Mukran

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey fairly quickly and predicted many customers in Europe would want to sign contracts.

Putin proposed Turkey as a base for gas supplies earlier this month after the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged in September by blasts. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says he agrees with the idea.

Putin said it was very difficult to work directly with European commercial partners. The European Union, which previously turned to Russia for about 40% of its gas needs, is seeking to wean itself off Russian energy.

“It is easier for us to work with Turkey. President Erdogan is a man of his word … and it is easier for us to control the Black Sea,” Putin told a televised news conference.

“This is a quite realistic project and we can do it fairly quickly, and there will be enough people who want to conclude a contract … I have no doubt that in Europe there are many who want to,” he said.

Putin also said Russia’s Gazprom had been allowed to inspect the damage done when blasts hit the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Moscow accused British navy personnel of being responsible, a charge London dismissed.

Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions.

Putin said the blasts had torn a 40-metre length of pipe out of Nord Stream 1 and hurled it into Nord Stream 2, causing damage. In total there was a 259-metre break in Nord Stream 1, he said.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Mainly fine on Tuesday, 28 C inland
Next article
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree not to use force, stick to peace deals

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros