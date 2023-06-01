NewsWorldProsecutors say items secured in Madeleine McCann search to be examined

Prosecutors say items secured in Madeleine McCann search to be examined

Portugal Police Search Dam For Madeleine Mccann's Remains In Silves
Portugal Police Search Dam For Madeleine Mccann's Remains In Silves

German prosecutors said on Thursday they had secured some items during a search of a reservoir in Portugal in the 16-year-old hunt for missing British girl Madeleine McCann which they would evaluate in coming days and weeks.

German authorities, who have named a suspect in the case, last week helped Portuguese crews comb the remote area inland from the Algarve coastal resort where McCann – then aged three – went missing from her bedroom during a family holiday in 2007.

“Whether some of the items actually relate to the Madeleine McCann case cannot yet be confirmed,” the prosecutor’s statement read.

German prosecutors last year named Christian Brueckner an official suspect in McCann’s disappearance. The convicted child abuser and drug dealer is behind bars in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same area of the Algarve.

Brueckner has denied any involvement in the disappearance. No body has been found.

“The investigations here in Braunschweig against the 46-year old suspect will likely last a long time still,” German prosecutors said.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Swapping Therapy at Stelios Philanthropic Foundation
Next article
Former Kition bishop handed 1-year suspended sentence for assaulting minor

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros