Passengers in Spain stuck on train as wildfire rages near tracks

NewsWorldPassengers in Spain stuck on train as wildfire rages near tracks

Passengers of a stuck train in Spain watched warily as a wildfire tore through vegetation near the track on Monday (July 18) in Zamora.

The train was travelling between Madrid and Ferrol in the Galicia region but the Zamora wildfire forced it to a halt at around 0930 am, the passenger who shot the video, Francisco Seoane said.

With fires burning thousands of hectares in Galicia, Castile and Leon, Catalonia, Extremadura and Andalusia, Spain mourned the death on Sunday evening of a firefighter in the northwestern province of Zamora. Almost the entire country faces an extreme fire risk.

Spain was facing the eighth and last day of a more than week-long heatwave on Monday, which caused more than 510 heat-related deaths, according to estimates from the Carlos III Health Institute.

