Pakistanis displaced by floods make plea for help

Historic monsoon rains have killed at least 1,000 people in recent weeks and affected more than 33 million others. Roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges were washed away by unprecedented flash floods.

In Ratodero, the capital of Sindh province 480 km north of Karachi, many Pakistanis displaced by the floods took shelter in makeshift huts set up along dry patches of roads. Pakistan has appealed for international help and some countries have already sent in supplies and rescue teams.

The southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces were hit hardest by the floods that swept through farmlands and towns. Large parts of both provinces and northern Pakistan districts were cut off for many days from the rest of the country.

