NewsWorldOn This Day: Young Turks deposed Sultan Abdul Hamid in Turkey

On This Day: Young Turks deposed Sultan Abdul Hamid in Turkey

Jon Turkler 1
Jon Turkler 1

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on April 27:

1909 – A group known as the Young Turks deposed Sultan Abdul Hamid in Turkey.

1956 – Rocky Marciano retired as undefeated world heavyweight boxing champion.

1961 – Sierra Leone gained independence from Britain.

1969 – Bolivian President Rene Barrientos Ortuno was killed in a helicopter crash. He had been president since 1964.

1990 – Joe Slovo, South African Communist leader, returned home to join peace talks after 27 years in exile.

1998 – Nguyen Van Linh, former general secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party, died.

2001 – Russia signed an agreement with North Korea to upgrade weapons it had supplied during the Soviet era.

2002 – Biggest cheese in the world recorded in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

2003 – Nicanor Duarte Frutos won Paraguay’s presidency, extending his Colorado party’s reign as the world’s longest-serving political force still in power.

2007 – Ukrainian authorities controversially remove Bronze soldier from Tallinn, during political dispute with Russia.

2012 – Chinese students set world record for largest smiley face.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Guardiola says destiny finally in Manchester City’s hands
Next article
After football heaven, Pele enters Portuguese dictionaries

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros