On This Day: Ceasefire agreement signed in Paris ends the U.S. military role in Vietnam

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on January 27:

1901 – Giuseppe Verdi, Italian composer of operas including “Rigoletto”, “La Traviata” and “Aida”, died.

1973 – A ceasefire agreement signed in Paris ended the U.S. military role in Vietnam.

2002 – Kidnappers release image of U.S. reporter Daniel Pearl.

2002 – Explosion at military storage facility in Lagos causes over 1,000 deaths, including 120 who drowned trying to escape.

2004 – Iranian asylum seeker sets himself on fire in Kuala Lumpur.

2005 – World leaders and survivors gathered in Poland for the 60th anniversary ceremony of the liberation of the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz.

2006 – Former German President Johannes Rau, a prominent figure in post-war German politics, died. He was 75.

2008 – Indonesia’s former President Suharto, whose legacy of economic development was marred by graft and human rights abuses during his 32 years in power, died.

2009 – John Updike, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author who chronicled the drama of small-town American life with flowing and vivid prose, wit and a frank eye for sex, died.

2013 – Hundreds die in Brazil Boate Kiss nightclub fire.

2016 – Tibetan monk begins world tour in London urging action over Chinese oppression.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
