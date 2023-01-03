On This Day: Apple Computer is incorporated

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on January 3:

1924 – The British Egyptologist Howard Carter found the sarcophagus of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings near Luxor.

1946 – William Joyce, who broadcast Nazi propaganda to Britain during World War Two as “Lord Haw Haw”, was hanged for treason in London.

1959 – Alaska becomes 49th state in U.S.

1961 – One millionth Morris Minor.

1967 – Jack Ruby, who shot Lee Harvey Oswald before he could be tried for the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy, died in hospital.

1977 – Apple Computer is incorporated.

1979 – Hotelier Conrad Hilton dies.

1990 – General Manuel Antonio Noriega, deposed leader of Panama, surrendered to invading U.S. troops after spending 10 days under siege in the Vatican embassy.

1999 – Australian cricket captain celebrates equalling world record with 156th catch.

1999 – NASA launches Mars Polar Lander.

2016 – Saudi Arabia severs ties with Iran.

