On This Day: Amy Johnson, first woman to fly solo from England, landed in Australia in 1930

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on May 24:

1930 – Amy Johnson landed her Gypsy Moth plane at Darwin in northern Australia, the first woman to fly solo from England.

1941 – The British cruiser Hood was sunk by the German battleship Bismarck in World War Two. More than 1,300 died.

1974 – The American jazz pianist, composer and band leader Duke Ellington died.

1982 – In the Iran-Iraq war, Iranian troops recaptured Khorramshahr after it had been occupied by Iraq for 20 months.

2000 – Reuters correspondent Kurt Schork is killed in Sierra Leone during an attack that also killed a Spanish journalist and four Sierra Leone soldiers.

2001 – Twenty-three people were killed and more than 300 injured when a wedding hall collapsed in Jerusalem — the worst civil disaster in modern Israeli history.

2002 – Pope John Paul accepted the resignation of Milwaukee’s Roman Catholic archbishop, Rembert Weakland, who had been accused of attempted sexual assault.

2003 – Russian President Vladimir Putin begins historic visit to Britain.

2006 – Agreement signed to build the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), the world’s first nuclear fusion reactor.

2014 – Three people killed at Jewish Museum in Brussels.

2014 – Kenya sets world record in women’s 4x1500m relay.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
