NewsWorldOn This Day: 30,000 people died in huge earthquake in Italian town...

On This Day: 30,000 people died in huge earthquake in Italian town of Avezzano

16080883377 337e3a8021 C
16080883377 337e3a8021 C

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on January 13:

1915 – 30,000 people died in a huge earthquake which struck the central Italian town of Avezzano.

1941 – Irish author James Joyce, whose works included the masterpiece “Ulysses”, died in Zurich, Switzerland.

1991 – In a crackdown on rebel Lithuania, Soviet troops backed by tanks stormed the main television station in the capital Vilnius, killing at least 11 people.

1998 – France marks 100 years since J’Accuse editorial.

2001 – A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Central America, with an epicentre just south of San Salvador. At least 725 people were killed.

2003 – Mariah Carey receives commemorative award marking more than 100 gold, platinum and multi-platinum certifications through her career.

2004 – Britain’s most prolific serial killer, Harold Shipman, convicted in 2000 of murdering 15 of his patients, was found hanged in his cell.

2005 – Mark Thatcher, son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, pleaded guilty to a role in a foiled coup in Equatorial Guinea under a plea bargain that spared him prison.

2012 – Cruise liner Costa Concordia runs aground near Italian island of Giglio, killing 32 people.

2018 – Saudi Arabia announces women can attend soccer matches.

2018 – False nuclear alarm raised in Hawaii.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Hooligans cause over €25,000 of damages at Limassol’s brand new stadium
Next article
A surfer rides the waves on the Mediterranean sea shore of Ashkelon

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros