On This Day: 30,000 people died in huge earthquake in Italian town of Avezzano

Following are some of the major events to have occurred on January 13:

1915 – 30,000 people died in a huge earthquake which struck the central Italian town of Avezzano.

1941 – Irish author James Joyce, whose works included the masterpiece “Ulysses”, died in Zurich, Switzerland.

1991 – In a crackdown on rebel Lithuania, Soviet troops backed by tanks stormed the main television station in the capital Vilnius, killing at least 11 people.

1998 – France marks 100 years since J’Accuse editorial.

2001 – A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Central America, with an epicentre just south of San Salvador. At least 725 people were killed.

2003 – Mariah Carey receives commemorative award marking more than 100 gold, platinum and multi-platinum certifications through her career.

2004 – Britain’s most prolific serial killer, Harold Shipman, convicted in 2000 of murdering 15 of his patients, was found hanged in his cell.

2005 – Mark Thatcher, son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, pleaded guilty to a role in a foiled coup in Equatorial Guinea under a plea bargain that spared him prison.

2012 – Cruise liner Costa Concordia runs aground near Italian island of Giglio, killing 32 people.

2018 – Saudi Arabia announces women can attend soccer matches.

2018 – False nuclear alarm raised in Hawaii.

