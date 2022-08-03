NewsWorldNew Jersey hot air balloon festival is for the 'kid in everyone'

New Jersey hot air balloon festival is for the ‘kid in everyone’

New Jersey Hot Air Balloon Festival Is For The 'kid In Everyone'
New Jersey Hot Air Balloon Festival Is For The 'kid In Everyone'

The 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning set off on Friday (July 29) from a central region of the Garden State.

A crowd was on hand in Readington, New Jersey, for the inflation and start of the festival. Some 175,000 people are expected to take part over the weekend.

About 45 balloons are being included, and range from ones dedicated to the New Jersey lottery and Pepsi to those dedicated to tigers and unicorns.

The New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism says the annual festival is the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.

The clear and cloudy day Friday with calm winds are ideal for flight.

“I’ve done this for a long time,” said Howard Freeman, the producer of the festival. “But still, when I hear the propane whirring and these balloons going up, it makes the hair on my arm stand up…. the balloons bring out the kid in everyone.”

Prices for a ride range from $250 – $315 per person, depending on the time of day.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleAnother yellow warning; heat wave persists
Next articleCommission announces funding for migration infrastructure in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros