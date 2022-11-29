NewsWorldMistakes at UK COVID testing lab may have led to deaths of...

Mistakes at UK COVID testing lab may have led to deaths of 20 people

File Photo: Medical Staff Treat Seriously Ill Covid 19 Patients At Milton Keynes University Hospital, Amid The Spread Of The Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Pandemic, Milton Keynes
File Photo: Medical Staff Treat Seriously Ill Covid 19 Patients At Milton Keynes University Hospital, Amid The Spread Of The Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Pandemic, Milton Keynes

England’s government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies said mistakes at a testing laboratory resulted in tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 cases reported as negative may have led to the deaths of 20 people.

Britain has one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the world, with more than 177,000 deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

An investigation by the UK’s Health Security Agency found the Immensa laboratory in central England, was found to have misreported around 39,000 tests as negative when they should have been positive between Sept. 2 and Oct. 12 last year.

“Through this investigation we have looked carefully at the arrangements in place for overseeing contracts of private labs providing surge testing during this time,” said Richard Gleave, UKHSA director and lead investigator.

“It is our view that there was no single action that NHS Test and Trace could have taken differently to prevent this error arising in the private laboratory. However, our report sets out clear recommendations to both reduce the risk of incidents like this happening again.”

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Dr Demetrios Zamboglou: “The Future is Financial Technology”
Next article
Germany agrees 15-year LNG supply deal with Qatar

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros